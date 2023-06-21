 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Comedy TV show host apologises for ‘vile’ comments against overseas Pakistanis

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Vasay Chaudhry hosts comedy show on private TV channel. — Twitter/vasaych
Vasay Chaudhry hosts comedy show on private TV channel. — Twitter/vasaych

Vasay Chaudhry, the host of a private TV channel's comedy show, has apologised for “vile and ridiculous” comments made by one of the guests in his recent show against the overseas Pakistanis.

During the show, model Sara Neelum ridiculed the expats saying that overseas Pakistanis clad in cotton suits bragged about coming from a foreign country.

“[..] over there, they may be cleaning washrooms,” she added.

Her remarks drew the ire of social media users who condemned her remarks and also criticised the show host for allowing the guest to pass such a vile statement against them.

“I want to publicly apologise on behalf of my whole team at #Mazaqraat ,a very stupid, vile & ridiculous comment was made recently about [sic] overseas's Pakistani's by one of the guests in our show which was followed up by an attempted [sic] joke by one of the comedians(again in bad taste),” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He further said that a formal apology will be aired in tonight's episode.

“However, I wanted to personally apologise to all the Pakistanis living abroad. We Love you, even though you might not feel the same at this point..,” he added.

While netizens appreciated Chaudhry’s move to apologise for the inappropriate, some demanded the model do the same.


More From Showbiz:

Anwar Maqsood 'not on social media': son Bilal Maqsood

Anwar Maqsood 'not on social media': son Bilal Maqsood
Nadir Ali, religion is private, not public matter

Nadir Ali, religion is private, not public matter
'Chuttion ka bahana chahiye': Bushra Ansari furious over long Eid holidays

'Chuttion ka bahana chahiye': Bushra Ansari furious over long Eid holidays
No pressure on converting from husband or in-laws: Sunita Marshall

No pressure on converting from husband or in-laws: Sunita Marshall
Ram Charan blessed with baby girl, Kiara Advani congratulates new parents

Ram Charan blessed with baby girl, Kiara Advani congratulates new parents
Shah Rukh Khan praises Karan Johar on completion of '25 years' as filmmaker

Shah Rukh Khan praises Karan Johar on completion of '25 years' as filmmaker
Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan on becoming father

Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan on becoming father
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani': Teaser out now

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani': Teaser out now
'Adipurush' writer seeks police protection on receiving death threats

'Adipurush' writer seeks police protection on receiving death threats
Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani may feature in Excel Entertainment's next film

Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani may feature in Excel Entertainment's next film
Anupam Kher relives '90s era' with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan

Anupam Kher relives '90s era' with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan
Naseeruddin Shah on marrying Ratna Pathak: 'Parents were against it because..'

Naseeruddin Shah on marrying Ratna Pathak: 'Parents were against it because..'
Ram Charan and wife Upasana welcome a 'baby girl'

Ram Charan and wife Upasana welcome a 'baby girl'
Kriti Sanon drops mysterious post amid backlash on 'Adipurush'

Kriti Sanon drops mysterious post amid backlash on 'Adipurush'
'Namastey London' director unveils why he stopped working with Akshay Kumar

'Namastey London' director unveils why he stopped working with Akshay Kumar
Dr Fazeela Abbasi breaks silence over Naimal Khawar's 'plastic surgery'

Dr Fazeela Abbasi breaks silence over Naimal Khawar's 'plastic surgery'
Abhay Deol shares his 'favourite moment' from Karan Deol's wedding

Abhay Deol shares his 'favourite moment' from Karan Deol's wedding
'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser comes out tomorrow

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser comes out tomorrow
Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt 'perfect choice' for 'Heart of Stone'

Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt 'perfect choice' for 'Heart of Stone'
Shahid Kapoor announces release date of his next rom-com with Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor announces release date of his next rom-com with Kriti Sanon
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan cheer up Suhana Khan for 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan cheer up Suhana Khan for 'The Archies'