'Wall chalking, plastic bags to be completely banned in Karachi'

An undated photo of wall chalking in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the metropolis will be made a ''clean and green'' city after the authorities remove wall-chalking and ban plastic bags by ensuring strict implementation of laws.



He said this while presiding over a meeting of departmental heads after reaching the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation ((KMC) head office on Tuesday.

He said that one window operation will be started to provide services and other facilities.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad said thanked the citizens of Karachi for posing their trust in the city's new leadership.

He said that his priority is to stabilise KMC financially while cleaning drains is the topmost challenge at this time, therefore, measures should be taken to deal with the rains of the monsoon season.

The citizens will see a change in the next hundred days, he added.

Wahab, earlier, received a warm welcome on his arrival at the head office as KMC officers and other employees greeted and showered rose petals on him.

Barrister Wahab said that in order to improve the basic infrastructure of the city, maintenance of roads and provision of street lights will be done on a priority basis.

KMC hospitals will be improved so that citizens can get proper medical facilities there, he added.

The mayor said that various projects will be started under public-private partnership for the improvement of the city so that the private sector can be included in the works of construction and development of the city.