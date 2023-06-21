Drew Barry announces her social media hiatus for summer is for her ‘soul’

Drew Barrymore is taking a step from the chaos of social media to recharge her soul for the summer.

The Drew Barrymore Show host, 48, took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, to share a carousel of images, some throwbacks of herself alongside some meme and quotes.

“Last carousel for the summer…” she began in the caption.

“I want to thank everyone for making this feed such a loving place. A safe space like on the show. It’s just very humorous and kind. My two favourite things in this life.”

She continued, “I’m going to take a social media break for the summer. I used to do it all the time. And it’s so healthy for the soul. I’m going to go on some adventures. See what I find. No matter what I discover and stumble upon in this world … I do love sharing it. And I feel so lucky that we all can all be connected. Thank you to anyone who gives me space in their field. Ok. Now go out and have the summer of your life.”

Before concluding her post, she shared an update on her work, “I will be working on the next issue of @drewmagazine and … I’ll see you in the fall for @thedrewbarrymoreshow season 4!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

In one of the images that Barrymore shared on IG showed an handwritten note that stated, “It’s okay to disconnect for a while.”



However, Drew Barrymore will soon return to the screens with the fourth season of her famous show. As per her official statement in January, this year.