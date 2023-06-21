 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Maya Hawke shares thoughts on Robin's character arc in Stranger Things

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Maya Hawke shares thoughts on Robins character arc in Stranger Things

Maya Hawke shares her thoughts on the potential trajectory of her character in the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things.

In the previous season, Hawke's character, Robin Buckley, found herself developing feelings for Vickie, the clarinetist in Hawkins High School's marching band, portrayed by Amybeth McNulty. 

As the season concluded, viewers witnessed a heartwarming moment where Robin and Vickie. The final scene left fans speculating about the possibility of a romantic relationship between Robin and Vickie. 

However, Hawke expressed mixed emotions regarding this potential development. When asked about it in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the talented actress from Asteroid City responded, "I don't know. I feel mixed about it. I feel like there’s that’s both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence.”

Furthermore, Hawke mentioned that her character's bond with Steve Harrington, portrayed by Joe Keery, is a significant factor contributing to her uncertainty. “That friendship with Steve is so special,” she explained. “Friendships have been carrying me through my life, and I think they’re really important, and they deserve their time.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence’ parents attend premiere of R-rated comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ video

Jennifer Lawrence’ parents attend premiere of R-rated comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’
Harrison Ford remembers Amrish Puri as 'sophisticated, charming' man

Harrison Ford remembers Amrish Puri as 'sophisticated, charming' man
Meghan Markle has no ‘lived experience’ to upkeep ‘holier-than-thou’ life

Meghan Markle has no ‘lived experience’ to upkeep ‘holier-than-thou’ life
Dan Stevens joins 'Solar Opposites' as replacement for Justin Roiland video

Dan Stevens joins 'Solar Opposites' as replacement for Justin Roiland
Bebe Rexha fan breaks silence, reveals motive behind phone throw

Bebe Rexha fan breaks silence, reveals motive behind phone throw
Harry Styles pauses Cardiff show for pregnant woman going to the toilet

Harry Styles pauses Cardiff show for pregnant woman going to the toilet
The Bachelorette season 20 introduces Charity Lawson's romantic journey

The Bachelorette season 20 introduces Charity Lawson's romantic journey
Meghan Markle’s career is hanging on the threads of ‘a morbid curiosity’

Meghan Markle’s career is hanging on the threads of ‘a morbid curiosity’
Jennifer Aniston ignores death of 'Friends' co-actor

Jennifer Aniston ignores death of 'Friends' co-actor

Holly Willoughby sends a strong message to haters with latest post

Holly Willoughby sends a strong message to haters with latest post
Samuel L. Jackson commends ‘strong’ Brie Larson for being ‘genuine’ video

Samuel L. Jackson commends ‘strong’ Brie Larson for being ‘genuine’
Prince Harry is ‘hanging’ Prince William out to dry

Prince Harry is ‘hanging’ Prince William out to dry
Prince William shows off his table football skills, video goes viral video

Prince William shows off his table football skills, video goes viral
Princess Beatrice is pregnant?

Princess Beatrice is pregnant?
Kesha reveals how she manages her mental health amid legal battle

Kesha reveals how she manages her mental health amid legal battle
Prince Harry wins hearts with his remarks about Prince William in unearthed video video

Prince Harry wins hearts with his remarks about Prince William in unearthed video
Tom Cruise reminisces about his iconic ‘Risky Business’ dance scene video

Tom Cruise reminisces about his iconic ‘Risky Business’ dance scene
Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner
Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two

Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two
F9: The Fast Saga producers accept liability for 'life-changing' stunt injuries video

F9: The Fast Saga producers accept liability for 'life-changing' stunt injuries
Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms

Cody Longo's death linked to chronic ethanol abuse, autopsy report confirms