Good news for Karachiites: Ferry service between Do Darya to Port Qasim proposed

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2023

KARACHI: In an exciting development, a Japanese firm has proposed to start a ferry service from Karachi’s Do Dorya to Port Qasim and developing other water sports facilities in Sindh.

The proposal came under discussion in a meeting between Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Yamaha Japan Senior General Manager for Central Asia and Middle East Yoshiyuki ITO.

They discussed developing water sports facilities at different barrages and lakes in the province, including launching a ferry service from Do Darya to Port Qasim, according to a statement issued by the CM House.

The chief minister said that there was a great scope to develop water sports facilities at Keenjhar, Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri Barrages in collaboration with Yamaha Pakistan, adding that these facilities could be established through the private sector.

The visiting Yamaha official told the CM that a ferry service could be established for transport facilities and recreation.

He added that their WaveRunners were the best sports.

