Joe Rogan shares his thoughts on Bud Light's new brand ambassador Dylan Mulvaney

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2023

Joe Rogan has recently shared his thoughts on Bud Light’s mess with new ambassador Dylan Mulvaney.

Lately, Rogan discussed with his guest actor Ice Cube as to why the brand selected transgender TikTok star as face of their beer on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“Who controls Bud Light? That’s the question. Why would they make a dumb decision like that? Are they trying to ruin Bud Light?” questioned the 54-year-old rapper.

Expressing his confusion, Ice Cube further said, “Why would they want to ruin Bud Light? Are they trying to take down some of our most iconic American brands?”

To this, Rogan responded, “They did so because everybody has to dedicate a certain amount of time to woke stuff.”

The podcast host took a dig at Alissa Heinerscheid, the executive who decided to put Mulvaney in their campaigns.

“The problem is also ... you get these people coming out of college, like this lady who made the decision for Bud Light,” stated Rogan.

The host mentioned, “She’s gone through the university system, she’s in the corporate system, and she’s a woman. And she thinks, ‘we have to be more inclusive’.”

Rogan noted, “Take a brand like Bud Light. It’s for blue-collar drinking people and they like to watch football and drink Bud Light, and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person.”

“And you make a big deal out of putting this person ... on a Bud Light,” he added.

For the unversed, Mulvaney was confirmed as an ambassador of the beer in April. However, the star faced backlash and criticism online and even consumers boycotted the drink.

