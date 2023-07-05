 
menu menu menu

Arshad Warsi calls upcoming movie 'Jail' like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Sanjay and Arshad starrer Jail is currently in the scripting phase
Sanjay and Arshad starrer 'Jail' is currently in the scripting phase

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are all set to team up again in a new film, Jail; the latter revealed that the plot of the film matches that of Munna Bhai MBBS.

In conversation with Mid-Day, Arshad stated: “Jail is Munna Bhai-ish in terms of story and content. The movie has heart and a sweet message at its core. The scripting is going on with Siddhant, who is writing it as well".

The Dhamaal actor also shared that the shaping of characters for Jail is taking time, as the makers will have to take Munna and Circuit out of the viewer’s minds first. 

“The challenge lies in Sanju and my characters. When Sanju and I are together, one has to take Munna-Circuit out of the audience’s heads first.”

“That’s why [shaping] the characters is turning out to be a long process. If a scene in Jail reminds us too much of Munna and Circuit, we have to rewrite it”, said Arshad.

The first poster unveiled by the makers showed the two legends standing behind bars and dressed in jail clothes. The film is currently in the scripting phase.

Jail is being produced by Sanjay Dutt himself, reports News 18.

More From Showbiz:

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'
'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports

'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports
Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house

Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house
Kartik Aaryan teases fans with his next ambitious project 'Chandu Champion'

Kartik Aaryan teases fans with his next ambitious project 'Chandu Champion'
Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice

Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice
Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards

Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards
'Jee Le Zaraa': Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film

'Jee Le Zaraa': Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' teaser to release on THIS date

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' teaser to release on THIS date
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Trailer out now

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Trailer out now
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest collab with B Praak disappoint fans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest collab with B Praak disappoint fans
Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles
Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' first look unveiled

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' first look unveiled
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer to release with 'Mission Impossible 7' in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer to release with 'Mission Impossible 7' in theatres
'Gadar 2': Nana Patekar turns voiceover artist for film

'Gadar 2': Nana Patekar turns voiceover artist for film

Sonam Kapoor receives invite to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris

Sonam Kapoor receives invite to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris
Dulquer Salmaan leave fans worried after dropping mysterious post

Dulquer Salmaan leave fans worried after dropping mysterious post