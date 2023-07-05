 
menu menu menu

Actress Cate Blanchett calls for greater recognition of artists in Australia

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Actress Cate Blanchett calls for greater recognition of artists in Australia
Actress Cate Blanchett calls for greater recognition of artists in Australia

Actress Cate Blanchett laments that the 'acting' craft is not celebrated in Australia as it is celebrated in UK and USA.

Aceshowbix.com reports that the Hollywood star spends most of her time in Britain and America. 

She has to constantly justify her acting career in her home country Australia.

Mid-day reports that the actress hates telling strangers about her profession. "The worst thing for us as an actor in Australia is getting in the back of the cab and a cabbie asking 'What do you do?' because you think, "Oh God ...," she said.

Blanchett says that artists have to constantly fight for space and justify their profession in Australia.

She added, "Our culture is celebrated overseas but we don't often do it internally."

The actress revealed that promoting homegrown stories was a priority for her.

Her latest movie 'The New Boy' follows an indigenous boy with superpowers set in outback Australia during World War II.

She expressed her desire to be celebrated in her home country saying, "It was extremely important to her."

The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress made headlines earlier by dancing on stage to the song 'The Girl is Crying in Her Latte' at Glastonbury

She revealed that the performance was impromptu and she didn't have the idea that it would go viral.

On a question regarding the footage taking the internet by storm, she said, "Oh, Did it? Well, that's exciting." 

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends

Vanessa Feltz takes brave steps to find love again after 16-year engagement ends
Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry

Belinda Carlisle addresses ageism in the music industry
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies