Actress Cate Blanchett calls for greater recognition of artists in Australia

Actress Cate Blanchett laments that the 'acting' craft is not celebrated in Australia as it is celebrated in UK and USA.

Aceshowbix.com reports that the Hollywood star spends most of her time in Britain and America.

She has to constantly justify her acting career in her home country Australia.

Mid-day reports that the actress hates telling strangers about her profession. "The worst thing for us as an actor in Australia is getting in the back of the cab and a cabbie asking 'What do you do?' because you think, "Oh God ...," she said.

Blanchett says that artists have to constantly fight for space and justify their profession in Australia.

She added, "Our culture is celebrated overseas but we don't often do it internally."

The actress revealed that promoting homegrown stories was a priority for her.

Her latest movie 'The New Boy' follows an indigenous boy with superpowers set in outback Australia during World War II.

She expressed her desire to be celebrated in her home country saying, "It was extremely important to her."

The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress made headlines earlier by dancing on stage to the song 'The Girl is Crying in Her Latte' at Glastonbury.

She revealed that the performance was impromptu and she didn't have the idea that it would go viral.

On a question regarding the footage taking the internet by storm, she said, "Oh, Did it? Well, that's exciting."