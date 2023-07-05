Zaka Ashraf appointed chairman of new PCB management committee

Former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday constituted a new management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and appointed Zaka Ashraf as its chairman.



The government approved the formation of the committee through the circulation of a summary.

The 10-member committee has been formed for a period of four months.

A new chief election commissioner has also been appointed with Mahmood Iqbal replacing Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana.

The new committee’s first meeting will take place on Thursday (today) in Lahore.

The names of the 10-member committee are as follows:

Zaka Ashraf (chairman), Kaleem Ullah Khan, Ashfaq Akhtar, Musaddiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Karim Somroo, Khuwaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday and Zulfiqar Malik.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) lifted the stay order on the election for the chairman of PCB on Monday.

The elections for the chairman were supposed to be held on June 27 at the PCB headquarters in Lahore. However, stay orders from multiple courts in the country, which included the Balochistan High Court, resulted in the election being postponed.

It must be noted that the LHC on June 27 stayed the election of the chairman of the PCB after suspending the notification of the Board of Governors (BoG).

The court issued notices to the federal government, the cricket board's election commissioner and others.

In the petition of Malik Zulifqar, it was contended that Chief Election Commissioner Shahzad Farooq Rana had made several changes to the list of the BoGs, which was finalised by the interim management committee on June 20. It said that the act of the chief election commissioner was illegal.