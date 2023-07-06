 
Richa Chadha shares working experience in SLB's 'Heeramandi'

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Richa admits working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is tough
Richa admits working with 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali is tough'

Richa Chadha, who has previously worked in Ram Leela with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, shared her working experience in the latter’s upcoming film Heeramandi.

Richa, while talking to Pinkvilla, admitted that it was tough as one cannot lie to the ace director.

“For Heeramandi, I had a really tough time because the thing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is you cannot lie. Wo aapki annkhon mein jhooth pakad lete hain.”

“He is a master. So he will know ki 'kar diya, achha hai, technically theek hai. Par dil se nahi aaya. Mujhe aise aana chahiye.”

The Fukrey actress said that she loves working with Sanjay as he pushes her to work hard.

“Sometimes I'm wearing the mic under the dress. Sound wala aake bolega awaaz aa rahi hai. I'm like ‘it’s my heartbeat. What to do. I have to do a tough shot, it's my heartbeat.”

“Main dar rahi hu, isliye dhak dhak ho raha hai.’ But yeah, I love working with people who push me in that manner.”

While talking about her experience working with the Devdas director in Ram Leela, Richa said: “He will want that 75 to 100 percent. And he will understand that every day is not 100 percent.”

“But he will tell you ye 75 hai, main iss take ka 75, us take ka 90 leke tera 85 tak pohocha dunga. But aap us orientation se nahi aa sakte 'I have a headache,' or 'main aaj nahi kar paungi'. Wo sab nahi chalta hai.”

Heeramandi is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next big project that featires prominent actresses like Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.

