Karachi weather: Light rain, drizzle in metropolis today

By
Uneeba Zameer Shah

July 06, 2023

A car seen through a windscreen with raindrops.
A car seen through a windscreen with raindrops. — APP/File

Karachi's weather is likely to turn pleasant after light rain and drizzle, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast for today (Thursday).

The weather in the port city is expected to remain partly cloudy before the first spell of monsoon rains finally hit the city on Friday, the Met Department said.

Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to rise up to 37℃, with 65% humidity in the atmosphere during the evening.

As per the latest weather update by PMD, Karachi is expected to witness a hot and humid day with chances of rain with thunderstorms in the outskirts during the evening and night.

Similar conditions with greater chances of rain at any time of the day are expected on Saturday (July 8).

Sindh weather outlook

The Met Department said that the monsoon currents are likely to approach the eastern and northwestern Sindh from today and gradually spread over entire Sindh.

Under its effect, dust and thunderstorms with rain in scattered places, including Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Tharparker and, Umerkot districts, are expected from this evening to July 9 with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, dust and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur,

Naushahro Feroz districts are expected from July 7-9, with occasional gaps.

This spell of monsoon rain with dust-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls will affect Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division during July 7-9 with occasional gaps. 

