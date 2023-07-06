 
Musician Andrew Ridgeley opens up about George Michael's struggle after coming out

Musician Andrew Ridgeley has opened up about the firsthand experience of how fellow musician, George Michael struggled after coming out public regarding his sexuality.

While recalling the incident of George coming out, Ridgeley said, "George's journey and mine were inseparable."

In an interview with People magazine, the 60-year-old singer revealed that he met her girlfriend Shirlie who also happened to be best friend of George, before his 18th birthday. 

"George, Shirlie, and I did everything together for two or three years," he added.

He said the news of George coming out was revealed to him in Ibiza when the latter came to him there.

The English musician says that it was a little surprising for him.

Ridgeley says that he was more fearful about telling the world than George. 

George got public about his sexuality on live television in 1998.

He revealed that George thought he'll just come out and say it and Ridgeley thought Geoge going out wasn't going to change anything for him. 

"The music is still great and once the initial sort of hullabaloo is over, then it'll probably be just that," Ridgeley thought about George getting out and revealing his sexuality.

Ridgeley says that it was quite surprising and difficult to see Michael grapple with his sexuality.

George's decision not to make his sexuality (Bisexuality) public at that time, cost him personally.

According to the Last Christmas singer, George's delayed coming out announcement created several problems that were not resolved until he died in 2016.

A new Netflix documentary on the duo, WHAM!, was released Wednesday and is available to stream now.

