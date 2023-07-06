 
67 more diarrhoea cases surface in Malir district, tally rises to 327

By
Khawar Khan

|July 06, 2023

A woman, who became flood victim, takes care of her ailing baby at a hospital, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoro, Sindh on September 20, 2022. — Reuters
KARACHI: As many as 67 more cases of diarrhoea were reported from Karachi’s Malir district on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 327.

According to an official of the Sindh Health Department as many as 327 people including women and children infected with Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) from June 28 till July 5.

Whereas from January till June only one patient of AWD was brought dead to Murad Memon Hospital in the district while only three cases of cholera were reported in the first six months of the year.

According to the spokesperson of health department, the water tanks were found contaminated and full of sludge and the outbreak is due to the vibro cholera/E-Coli virus which was found in main water supply.

District Health officer Dr Jamel Mughal has written a letter to deputy commissioner Malir district, asking the water board to clean the tanks and ensure the availability of chlorine in the water so that water is free from any kind of germs and virus.

On the directives of director health services Karachi, diagnosis kits were handed over Memon Goth Hospital for rapid diagnosis of vibrio cholera.

The deputy commissioner Malir has been requested to direct the local government officials to ensure the proper filtration and chlorination of water supply.

Incidences of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea are due to water sources and supply being contaminated. 

