Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘lustre is chipping like week-old nail polish’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to understand the ruthlessness and the demands of Hollywood.



Royal commentator Allison Pearson issued these claims and admissions.

She started the converastion off by accusing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of not understanding the ‘real world’ after having lived in a world of privilege.

According to The Telegraph she even went as far as to say, “The Duke and Duchess failed to take one crucial thing into account. Hollywood is a ruthless place.”

Before signing off Ms Pearson even went as far as to add, “Even if you have abundant talent (which H&M don’t), even if you slog your guts out to please (which they certainly don’t), you can be dropped in an instant, your contract cancelled, the lustre chipping off your stardom like week-old nail polish.”