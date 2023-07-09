 
Max Verstappen dominates British Grand Prix with record-equalling win

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023


TOPSHOT - Red Bull Racing´s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the qualifying session for the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 8, 2023.—AFP
TOPSHOT - Red Bull Racing´s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the qualifying session for the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 8, 2023.—AFP 

Max Verstappen showcased his dominance yet again as he secured a comfortable victory in the British Grand Prix, extending his winning streak to six consecutive races. 

Red Bull celebrated their 11th consecutive triumph, equaling the record set by McLaren during their iconic 1988 season with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. The race delivered a thrilling double home podium for McLaren, with Lando Norris fending off Lewis Hamilton's late charge after a safety car period to secure an impressive second place.

Verstappen's exceptional performance solidified his position at the top, extending his championship lead over teammate Sergio Perez to a staggering 99 points. Red Bull's remarkable run of success, which dates back to the previous season's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, is set to continue at the upcoming race in Hungary, where they are poised to surpass McLaren's record.

While Verstappen cruised to victory, the race behind him came alive after the safety car period triggered strategic tire choices and added intrigue to the final laps. Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri were on course for a double podium finish, but the safety car reshuffled the order and allowed Hamilton to momentarily challenge Norris. Hamilton capitalized on the opportunity, overtaking Piastri and closing in on Norris. However, Norris demonstrated composure and skill as he successfully defended his position, securing second place.

Piastri, despite a slightly inferior car setup compared to Norris, showcased his talent and determination. He was running strong until the safety car disrupted his podium hopes, enabling Hamilton to leapfrog him. In the closing laps, Piastri mounted pressure on Hamilton, finishing less than a second behind the seven-time champion.

Ferrari, after a promising start, endured a disappointing race. Charles Leclerc struggled to maintain pace and faced relentless pressure from George Russell, eventually losing eighth place to the impressive Alex Albon in the Williams. Carlos Sainz's decision to stay out during the safety car period cost him valuable positions, resulting in a lacklustre 10th-place finish.

As Max Verstappen continues to dominate the championship, the British Grand Prix delivered excitement and memorable moments, thrilling the 160,000 spectators in attendance. The battle for supremacy in Formula 1 intensifies, setting the stage for more thrilling races in the future.

