Pakistan cricket team reaches Sri Lanka to play Test series

The national side photographed on arrival in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 9, 2023. — Twitter/@officialSLC

Having completed their training camp on Friday, the Pakistan cricket team landed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday for a two-match Test series against the host country.

After resting for the day, the Shaheens are scheduled to travel to Hambantota tomorrow, where they will play a two-day warm-up match on July 11 and 12.

The two sides will then come face-to-face on July 16 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium for the first Test of the series.

Subsequently, both teams will return to Colombo for the second Test at the Singhalese Sports Club from July 24-28.

Pakistan last toured Sri Lanka in July 2022 for a two-match Test series that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan scaled the target of 342 to register the best run chase at the cricket ground and win the first Test by four wickets.

However, the hosts bounced back in the second Test to level the series with a 246-run win.

Itinerary of Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka

July 9: Pakistan land in Colombo

July 11-12: Warm-up game

July 16-20: First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium

July 24-28: Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Player support personnel

Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital content manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (massage therapist).