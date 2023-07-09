 
menu menu menu

Akshay Kumar unveils teaser release date of 'OMG 2' with eye-catching video

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

OMG 2 is going to release worldwide on August 11
'OMG 2' is going to release worldwide on August 11

Akshay Kumar has finally unveiled the teaser release date of his much-awaited film OMG 2 with a video.

Akshay, on his Instagram, shared a catchy video along with a caption that read: “11.07.2023. #OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11."

The video featured him walking among the crowd, dressed in a black outfit with long hair. His eyes are covered in smokey make-up, while ash is also smeared on his forehead.

The surrounding crowd could be heard screaming and chanting his name. The song Har Har Mahadev is being heard in the background of the small snippet.

The video has left fans amazed. They are unable to control their excitement and are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

 "After OMG.... Another Masterpiece loading #omg2”, wrote a fan. Another social media user wrote: "Har har Mahadev Can't wait #omg2."

The Hera Pheri actor is gearing up to play the role of Lord shiva in the highly anticipated project that also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in vital roles.

OMG 2 is slated to release worldwide on August 11. The film is going to clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 in theatres, reports Pinkvilla.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'
Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life
Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan

Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan
Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' makes it to 'San Diego Comic Con'

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' makes it to 'San Diego Comic Con'
'Gadar 2' director disregards rumours of feud with Ameesha Patel

'Gadar 2' director disregards rumours of feud with Ameesha Patel
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'
Kiara Advani talks about impressing mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra: 'I made sure...'

Kiara Advani talks about impressing mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra: 'I made sure...'
Richa Chadha shares working experience in SLB's 'Heeramandi'

Richa Chadha shares working experience in SLB's 'Heeramandi'
Arshad Warsi calls upcoming movie 'Jail' like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

Arshad Warsi calls upcoming movie 'Jail' like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' already setting records before release

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' already setting records before release
Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' earns 'highest viewership' on opening day at Zee5

Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' earns 'highest viewership' on opening day at Zee5
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH
Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'
'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports

'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports