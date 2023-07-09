Gibbs among foreign coaches appointed for PCB Pathway Cricket Programme

South African cricker coach Herschelle Gibbs. — AFP/File

South African cricket legend Herschelle Gibbs has been named among the six foreign coaches participating in the second year of the Engro Cricket Coaching Project under the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Pathway Cricket Programme, commencing next week.



The elite coaches include Australia’s Geoff Lawson, New Zealand’s Scott McLaren (strength and conditioning coach), United Kingdom’s Gordon Parsons and Julien Fountain and Zimbabwe’s Tatenda Taibu.

“Around 120 players from U13 to U19 age group will be provided training by foreign as well as local coaches from 10 July to 10 August in Lahore and Muridke. For the programme, PCB and Engro Corporation entered into a three-year agreement last year, on the basis of which, Engro Corporation is sponsoring the foreign coaches involved in the programme,” the PCB said in a press release.

The coaches that have played international cricket include Lawson (46 Tests, 79 ODIs), Gibbs (90 Tests, 248 ODIs, 23 T20Is) and Taibu (28 Tests, 150 ODIs, 17 T20Is).

“At one time, five coaches will work in the coaching project, with Gibbs working with the U13 and U16 players only. He will depart on 16 July and will be replaced by Lawson, who will arrive on 22 July to work couple of days with the U16 players before joining the U19 cricket clinic.

“Parsons, who has worked as bowling and head coach in South Africa and the UK, was involved in last year’s programme and remained bowling coach during Pakistan U19’s home series against Bangladesh in November 2022. Parsons will be bowling coach in the programme, while former Pakistan Men’s fielding coach Fountain will work as fielding coach in the programme.”

In the U13 cateory, 25 players have been selected for the programme. They will undergo training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from 13 to 25 July. The players born on or after 1 September 2010 are eligible for selection.

37 players are part of the U16 category, who will be trained at the Muridke Country Club (MCC) from 10 to 25 July. The players born on or after 1 September 2007 have been selected to feature in the programme.

Around 58 U19 players in two groups will be trained by elite coaches at the NCA and MCC concurrently from 26 July to 10 August. The eligibility criteria for the U19 players is 1 September 2004.

The names of the players will be announced in due course.