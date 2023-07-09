 
menu menu menu

Katie Price’s ex-husband claims he’s ready to have 5th child

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh tied the knot back in 2015 in Exeter at the Mamhead House
Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh tied the knot back in 2015 in Exeter at the Mamhead House

Katie Price’s ex-husband Peter Andre claims that he is now ready to parent a fifth child. However, he admitted that the final decision is up to his wife, 33-year-old Emily MacDonagh.

Peter and Emily are already the proud parents of nine-year-old Amelia and six-year-old Theo. He is also the father of 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior with his ex-partner Katie Price.

Katie Price’s ex-husband claims he’s ready to have 5th child

He discussed his desire for more children on The Secret To podcast, speaking with the host Vicky Pattinson. “Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I'm done and then I find myself having conversations with [Emily] going, ‘Yeah you know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?’”

He continued. “I can't even believe we have those conversations and that makes me think that I just don't know, it's just one of those things. It's just weird that we even have those conversations, so I don't know.”

He concluded by saying: “Listen, us guys can wishful think all we like, right, but it's going to be up to her.”

Peter and Emily tied the knot back in 2015 in Exeter at the Mamhead House. His comments come after his spouse proudly posted a picture of their daughter after she became a cheerleading champion.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday
K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy
Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie video

Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie
Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89
Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires video

Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'
Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss

Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss
Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour
Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'

Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'
Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian

Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status
Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday
James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play

James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play
Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy
DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con

DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report