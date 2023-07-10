Kylian Mbappe brands PSG "divisive" in candid magazine interview

Paris Saint-Germain and France national football team star striker Kylian Mbappe (C) leaves after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Cameroon Joseph Ngute at the Prime Minister´s office in Yaounde on July 7, 2023, during a charity visit and a tour of his father´s village.

Kylian Mbappe, the renowned French striker, has openly described his current club Paris St-Germain (PSG) as "divisive," further fueling speculation about his future with the French champions.

The 24-year-old, whose contract with PSG is set to expire in 2024, expressed his sentiments during an interview with France Football magazine.

Mbappe has informed the club that he will not be signing a new contract, raising doubts about his long-term commitment to PSG. According to reports, Mbappe stated, "I believe that playing for PSG does not contribute much because it is a team and a club that creates division."

In response to Mbappe's stance, Paris St-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made it clear that he will not allow the talented striker to leave on a free transfer once his contract expires next summer.

Having joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has become the club's all-time leading scorer. He has helped PSG secure five Ligue 1 titles, including their most recent triumph, and scored an impressive 41 goals in all competitions last season. However, the club has consistently fallen short of their aspirations in the UEFA Champions League, with their campaign ending in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Mbappe commented, "We did what we could. It is necessary to speak to those who shape the team, those who structure the squad, and those who build this club."

PSG recently appointed Luis Enrique as their new head coach, replacing Christophe Galtier. Enrique takes charge of a squad that is undergoing a period of transition, as PSG has already seen the departure of Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. Additionally, the future of Brazilian forward Neymar remains uncertain.

With Kylian Mbappe openly expressing his concerns and PSG facing significant changes both on and off the field, the coming months promise to be pivotal for the club's future and Mbappe's potential departure.