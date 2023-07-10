Wimbledon umpire requests spectators to refrain from opening Champagne bottles mid-match

TOPSHOT - Spectators perform the wave during the men´s singles tennis match between Spain´s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Denmark´s Holger Rune on the sixth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2023.—AFP

During a third-round match at Wimbledon, one umpire took a moment to politely remind spectators not to uncork champagne bottles while players were serving.

The reminder came after a fan interrupted the match between Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva by popping open a bottle of bubbly, causing a slight disturbance in the otherwise serene atmosphere on Court 3.

The umpire, John Blom, made the announcement to a ripple of laughter and applause. Potapova, who was about to serve, smiled and nodded in agreement. However, despite the light-hearted moment, the match did not end well for the 22nd seed. The 16-year-old Andreeva went on to claim victory with a 6-2, 7-5 win, reaching the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in her young career.

Andreeva, competing in only her second grand slam after making her debut at the French Open earlier this year, now looks forward to facing American player Madison Keys in the next round. The match against Keys will determine who secures a place in the final eight of the tournament.

The incident serves as a reminder for spectators to respect the players' concentration and the overall etiquette of the game. Wimbledon, known for its traditional and respectful atmosphere, encourages fans to enjoy the matches while adhering to the guidelines and maintaining the integrity of the sport.