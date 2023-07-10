Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie

US reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, who is known for her glam photos, freaked out after noticing mysterious shadow of a woman in the background of her latest selfie.



In the mirror selfie, she shared to Instagram on Sunday, the SKIMS founder looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a pink tank dress with no makeup on, and pulling up her hair into a top knot.



But, the 42-year-old revealed her real fright in the caption for the photo as she wrote: "I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window."



The mother-of-four's fear made her fans jump into the comments section to offer their theories on what the apparition was.



On fan reacted as writing: "Could you imagine being a ghost and finding out you’re on KIM KARDASHIANS INSTAGRAM."

Another chimed in: "If I was a ghost I would definitely live in Kim’s house."

The third one wrote: "Time to call a priest."

While some of Kim's followers reckoned the figure resembled Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, while some speculated it was pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian.



"That’s Kourtney. She wants revenge for her wedding," one penned.



"That’s Kourtney trying to get ahead of your next move," another quipped.

On fan joked: "American horror story: the Kardashians."

It seems as Kim Kardashian's followers were also horrified, but they dropped some hilarious word in the comments section.