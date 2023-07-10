Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close pal has just shed some light into some of the dynamics between the couple as well as the chances of them divorcing.

A close family friend of the couple, Karl Larsen weighed in on the possibility of the duo parting ways as well as the current dynamic that exists in their household.

The pal started the entire conversation off by saying, “Please do not believe the media.”

“They [Harry and Meghan] are very much in love and are happy together; [there are] nothing but smiles and laughter here,” he also clarified before concluding his chat with OK.

These admissions by Mr Larson have come in response to claims by Lady Colin Campbell who believes, “I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “The problem is that the information doesn’t necessarily match up with their public face. But, of course, their public face is, to an extent, slapped on for monetary gain.”