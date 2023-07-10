 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close pal has just shed some light into some of the dynamics between the couple as well as the chances of them divorcing.

A close family friend of the couple, Karl Larsen weighed in on the possibility of the duo parting ways as well as the current dynamic that exists in their household.

The pal started the entire conversation off by saying, “Please do not believe the media.”

“They [Harry and Meghan] are very much in love and are happy together; [there are] nothing but smiles and laughter here,” he also clarified before concluding his chat with OK.

These admissions by Mr Larson have come in response to claims by Lady Colin Campbell who believes, “I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “The problem is that the information doesn’t necessarily match up with their public face. But, of course, their public face is, to an extent, slapped on for monetary gain.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal video

King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal
Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’ video

Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’
'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike

'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike
Kate Middleton taking a big step for the sake of monarchy this year video

Kate Middleton taking a big step for the sake of monarchy this year
Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert video

Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded an ‘exercise in sound bites and fury' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded an ‘exercise in sound bites and fury'
Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna

Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna
Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale

Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s joint ventures ‘falling apart’, royal expert claims video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s joint ventures ‘falling apart’, royal expert claims
Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert video

Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert

Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'

Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'
King Charles, Joe Biden meeting agenda disclosed

King Charles, Joe Biden meeting agenda disclosed
Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled video

Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled

Lily Collins pens loving note for husband Charlie McDowell’s ‘huge’ birthday video

Lily Collins pens loving note for husband Charlie McDowell’s ‘huge’ birthday
Lana Del Rey apologises for her late arrival at Glastonbury video

Lana Del Rey apologises for her late arrival at Glastonbury
This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job video

This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job
Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi