Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller 'Jawan': Teaser out now

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Jawan is directed by Tamil director Atlee in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated project Jawan’s official teaser has finally been released.

The teaser, called as the prevue by the makers, will give viewers mixed flavours including action, thriller, fun, and suspense.

Jawan teaser shows Khan performing multiple roles as he is seen dressed as a soldier, a bandaged avenger, and a bald person.

Besides him, Tamil actors Nayathara and Vijay Sethupathi are also visible in the teaser; meanwhile, Bollywood diva, Deepika Paduone can also ben seen in a cameo.

Earlier today, the Pathaan actor shared the teaser of his much-awaited film on Twitter along with a caption that read: “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, Ready Ah? #JawanPrevue Out now.”

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is directed by Atlee, who has previously directed three blockbuster Tamil films, namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. All the films starred Vijay in lead roles.

This time, Atlee has collaborated with Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment to make another blockbuster film, produced by Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is going to release on September 7 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

