Madonna had ‘battle raging’ with team urging them not to postpone tour

Madonna reportedly had to fight with her management team to not let them postpone her tour after she was admitted in hospital due to deadly bacterial infection.

The Queen of Pop had “battle raging” with her managers and insurance company urging them that she needs to kick off her highly anticipated Celebration Tour as soon as possible.

However, her team was adamant that the star was “weak” and needed time to recover properly before taking to the stage as tours can be really demanding.

An insider split to Page Six, “Madonna told everyone she wants to do the whole thing [soon] — but her management team and her insurance company kicked back.”

“There was a bit of a battle raging,” said one insider, adding that Madonna wanted to start the tour much sooner,” the source added.

The source continued: “While she has some rehearsing still to do, she has been working at it for months and knows exactly what needs to be done.”

“She is just eager to get out there — as eager as her fans are to see her.”

The Material Girl hitmaker returned to social media after health scare and revealed that her tour, originally scheduled to start in July, has been postponed to October 2023.

“Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love,” she penned in a lengthy note on Instagram.

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life … The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” she added.

Meanwhile, a close pal of the singer has revealed that despite getting discharged from the hospital, Madonna is still “weak.”



“She gets exhausted when she walks. She was telling everyone she was well enough to do her US dates — however, no one wanted any sort of relapse and she was essentially overruled.”