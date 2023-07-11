 
menu menu menu

Madonna had ‘battle raging’ with team urging them not to postpone tour

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

File Footage 

Madonna reportedly had to fight with her management team to not let them postpone her tour after she was admitted in hospital due to deadly bacterial infection.

The Queen of Pop had “battle raging” with her managers and insurance company urging them that she needs to kick off her highly anticipated Celebration Tour as soon as possible.

However, her team was adamant that the star was “weak” and needed time to recover properly before taking to the stage as tours can be really demanding.

An insider split to Page Six, “Madonna told everyone she wants to do the whole thing [soon] — but her management team and her insurance company kicked back.”

“There was a bit of a battle raging,” said one insider, adding that Madonna wanted to start the tour much sooner,” the source added.

The source continued: “While she has some rehearsing still to do, she has been working at it for months and knows exactly what needs to be done.”

“She is just eager to get out there — as eager as her fans are to see her.”

The Material Girl hitmaker returned to social media after health scare and revealed that her tour, originally scheduled to start in July, has been postponed to October 2023.

“Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love,” she penned in a lengthy note on Instagram.

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life … The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” she added.

Meanwhile, a close pal of the singer has revealed that despite getting discharged from the hospital, Madonna is still “weak.”

“She gets exhausted when she walks. She was telling everyone she was well enough to do her US dates — however, no one wanted any sort of relapse and she was essentially overruled.”

More From Entertainment:

'Passions' actor Andrea Evans passes away at 66

'Passions' actor Andrea Evans passes away at 66
Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'

Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'
Nicola Peltz dedicates loving birthday tribute to ‘baby sis’ Harper Beckham

Nicola Peltz dedicates loving birthday tribute to ‘baby sis’ Harper Beckham
Prince William cuts ribbon of new restaurant and atrium with sweet twins

Prince William cuts ribbon of new restaurant and atrium with sweet twins
Kim Kardashian puts her killer curves on display in sizzling bodysuit

Kim Kardashian puts her killer curves on display in sizzling bodysuit
King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart

King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart
Kate Middleton was aware of Meghan Markle's intentions?

Kate Middleton was aware of Meghan Markle's intentions?
King Charles, Princess Anne behave like 'naughty little children' at 74 video

King Charles, Princess Anne behave like 'naughty little children' at 74
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest Lilibet stunt fails to get spotlight? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest Lilibet stunt fails to get spotlight?
Three proofs Prince William does not like 'PDA' like Kate Middleton does video

Three proofs Prince William does not like 'PDA' like Kate Middleton does
Meghan Markle has 'baggage' from attacks, knows she has 'gone too far' video

Meghan Markle has 'baggage' from attacks, knows she has 'gone too far'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'concede defeat'?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'concede defeat'?
King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor

King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor
Prince Andrew faces fresh blow

Prince Andrew faces fresh blow
‘Don’t do it’: Billie Eilish and Finneas weigh in on fans throwing objects at performers video

‘Don’t do it’: Billie Eilish and Finneas weigh in on fans throwing objects at performers

'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts' video

'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts'
Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

Madonna addresses hospitalization and thanks fans for ‘positive energy’

Madonna addresses hospitalization and thanks fans for ‘positive energy’