Monsoon rains in Pakistan claim 86 lives since June 25

A view of the flooded roads after very first rain fall of the moon Soon spell, which needs the action of concern authority to protect the citizens from any trouble during the whole spell of Moon Soon, in Lahore on July 5, 2023. — Online

Six casualties recorded in last 24 hours, NDMA.

37 children, 33 men and 16 women killed since June 25.

97 houses damaged by monsoon rains and floods.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday reported the death of at least 86 people since June 25 during the ongoing monsoon rains across Pakistan, resulting in a loss of lives and property.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan has recorded at least six fatalities and nine injuries, with three deaths occurring in both Sindh and Punjab, according to the NDMA.



Punjab has been the most impacted province, with 52 casualties, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with 20 deaths. Balochistan reported six deaths, Sindh recorded five, and three fatalities occurred in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the deceased, at least 37 are children, while 33 men and 16 women have also been killed in different incidents. At least 151 people have been injured owing to the havoc caused by recent rains, which include 56 men, 43 women and 52 children, as per the NDMA record.

The authority also reported that a total of 97 houses were damaged by monsoon rains and floods.

The NDMA's forecast also mentioned the risk of medium to high level flood at Jassar in River Ravi, while there is moderate flood risk in River Chenab.

High alert issued

Meanwhile, Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab, Imran Qureshi, has ordered the disaster response team of Rescue 1122 to be kept on high alert.

"There should be ample stock of petrol and diesel for the rescue operation," he said. He has also instructed to ensure the availability of medicines in abundant quantities at all the medical camps.

"Appropriate place and food should be arranged for the animals," Qureshi added.

The PDMA official insisted that citizens should be informed about the possible flood situation in the low-lying areas.

The PDMA has also issued a high alert regarding the water release by India in River Sutlej.

"India has released 95,027 cusecs of water from Harike to Sutlej River," the provincial authority stated.

The deputy commissioners of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari have been directed to complete arrangements in advance, while the staff in the emergency control room has been ordered to remain alert all the time, Qureshi said.

"All concerned departments should inform the authorities about the latest situation," he said, instructing relevant authorities.