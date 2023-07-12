Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea for AC Milan in £20m transfer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 18: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States in the first half against Canada during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League final at Allegiant Stadium on June 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.—AFP

American forward Christian Pulisic is on the verge of finalising a £20 million transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan. Pulisic, 24, is deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, prompting his imminent move to the Italian Serie A club. He is expected to undergo a medical examination in Milan later this week to complete the formalities of the transfer.

Pulisic initially joined Chelsea in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund for a hefty sum of £57.6 million, a record-breaking fee for a player from North America. During his tenure at Chelsea, Pulisic contributed significantly to the team's success, scoring 26 goals in 145 appearances. He notably played a crucial role in Chelsea's victory over Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final.

The impending move to AC Milan will see Pulisic reunite with his former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has also joined the Italian side this summer. The duo is set to strengthen Milan's attacking prowess and add valuable depth to their squad.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has been actively restructuring their team this summer, parting ways with several established first-team players. In addition to Pulisic's departure, other notable exits include Kai Havertz's move to Arsenal, Mateo Kovacic's switch to Manchester City, and Mason Mount's transfer to Manchester United.

Cesar Azpilicueta has joined Atletico Madrid, while Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and N'Golo Kante signed for Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ittihad.

In a separate development, Chelsea's young striker David Datro Fofana, aged 20, has secured a season-long loan move to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Fofana joined Chelsea from Molde in January but made only four first-team appearances during his short stint with the club.

As the transfer window progresses, Chelsea's significant reshaping indicates their determination to build a formidable squad for the upcoming season. At the same time, Pulisic's move to AC Milan offers him a fresh opportunity to showcase his skills in one of Europe's most competitive leagues.