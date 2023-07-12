 
menu menu menu

ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam, Travis Head close in on top spot

By
Sports Desk

|July 12, 2023

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and Australian Test batter Travis Head. — AFP/File
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and Australian Test batter Travis Head. — AFP/File 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australian batter Travis Head are closing in on the top spots in the ICC rankings of Test batters as they make rapid improvements in separate red ball series.

Head is now second with 874 points after jumping two spots. He is short of only nine points as compared to New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, who ranks first with 883 in the Test batter rankings, the latest update issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said.

Meanwhile, Babar is also not far behind, as he jumped three spots to the third position in the list, with 862 points.

“Australia star Travis Head is the newest challenger to the No.1 Test batter ranking after the in-form left-hander rose to a career-high second place on the latest ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings,” the ICC said in a press release.

“Head jumps two places and up to second behind New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson on the back of his tremendous Ashes series against England that has already netted the 29-year-old a total of 266 runs at an average of 44.33.

“In the most recent Test of that series in Headingley, Head contributed scores of 39 and 77 and was a major reason why the visitors went close to recording a third consecutive Ashes victory.

“Head's rise up the batter charts has seen yet another re-shuffle at the top of the batting rankings, with Pakistan captain Babar Azam jumping three places to third and fellow Australians Steve Smith (fourth) and Marnus Labuschagne (fifth) and England's Joe Root (sixth) all dropping one spot in what is an enthralling race for top billing.”

Head will look to clinch the top spot during the remaining two matches of the ongoing Ashes cricket series. 

Meanwhile, Azam will look to do the same during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka this month. 

"Pakistan captain Babar Azam jumping three places to third and fellow Australians Steve Smith (fourth) and Marnus Labuschagne (fifth) and England's Joe Root (sixth) all dropping one spot in what is an enthralling race for top billing," the ICC stated. 

More From Sports:

Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised: Dambulla likely venue for Pakistan vs India clash

Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised: Dambulla likely venue for Pakistan vs India clash
Lionel Messi excited for new challenge at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi excited for new challenge at Inter Miami
Brazilian football mourns tragic death of fan struck by bottle

Brazilian football mourns tragic death of fan struck by bottle
The Ashes: England stick with unchanged squad for fourth Test at Old Trafford

The Ashes: England stick with unchanged squad for fourth Test at Old Trafford
Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea for AC Milan in £20m transfer

Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea for AC Milan in £20m transfer
Svitolina reaches Wimbledon semis as Djokovic eyes new landmark

Svitolina reaches Wimbledon semis as Djokovic eyes new landmark
Liton, Shoriful shine as Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash

Liton, Shoriful shine as Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
Gary Stead to continue as New Zealand head coach till 2025

Gary Stead to continue as New Zealand head coach till 2025
Tyson Fury set to face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury set to face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia
'Arguably best EVER': Rooney snubs Ronaldo by heaping praise on Messi

'Arguably best EVER': Rooney snubs Ronaldo by heaping praise on Messi
Shehroze Kashif vies with competitors, seeks funds to scale summits

Shehroze Kashif vies with competitors, seeks funds to scale summits
New York Times shutters sports desk, shifts coverage to The Athletic

New York Times shutters sports desk, shifts coverage to The Athletic
'Made an era': Former rival lauds Lionel Messi

'Made an era': Former rival lauds Lionel Messi
FIFA ends Zimbabwe suspension ahead of World Cup qualifiers

FIFA ends Zimbabwe suspension ahead of World Cup qualifiers
What is Wimbledon curfew and how is it disappointing fans?

What is Wimbledon curfew and how is it disappointing fans?
Russian Tennis star Andreeva refuses to shake umpire's hand

Russian Tennis star Andreeva refuses to shake umpire's hand
International League T20 unveils retention list for second season

International League T20 unveils retention list for second season
I'm better than Ronaldo, Messi in terms of representing national team: Indian footballer

I'm better than Ronaldo, Messi in terms of representing national team: Indian footballer