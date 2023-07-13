 
Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Khloé Kardashian expressed her lack of expectation in repairing her relationship with Blac Chyna, the former fiancée of her brother Rob Kardashian. 

During an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, aged 39, made it clear that she sees no possibility of a future relationship with Chyna, particularly due to the defamation lawsuit the model filed against the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2017.

In a confessional interview, Khloé praised her brother's parenting skills with their 6-year-old niece, Dream, whom he shares with Chyna. However, she emphasized that she does not have a relationship with Dream's mother, stating, "It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

Rob, aged 36, and Chyna first became romantically linked in January 2016. After becoming engaged and welcoming their daughter Dream, the couple permanently separated in 2017.

In October of the same year, Chyna filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner and her daughters Khloé, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, alleging intentional interference with her contract at E! regarding the reality series Rob & Chyna. 

The legal action followed Rob's public release of nude photos of Chyna on Instagram. During this social media incident, Rob also accused Chyna of substance abuse, including drugs and alcohol, as well as infidelity.

