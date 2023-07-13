 
menu menu menu

Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set
Ryan Reynolds treats wife Blake Lively with sweet gesture on Deadpool 3 set

Ryan Reynolds gave his wife Blake Lively a special treatment on Wednesday during his busy shooting day for his upcoming superhero film Deadpool.

The 35-year-old actress looked casual and cool as she dropped by the shoot, which is currently in Norfolk, England, with two of the couple's older daughters.

And the actor, 46, welcomed his wife of almost eleven years with a sweet kiss and a cuddle as they spent time together on the beach location.

Ryan was suited up in his now-iconic red costume to play the title character, the wisecracking anti-hero Deadpool.

He was joined on set by his longtime friend Hugh Jackman — who has joined in on a years-long campaign of pranking and teasing each other — as he's set to reprise his role as the X-Men superhero Wolverine.

Blake highlighted her incredible post-baby body on her set visit by wearing a sleek white cropped tank top that showed off a hint of her trim midriff.

Blake appeared to have arrived on set between takes, as Ryan was maskless and was able to stop and chat.

More From Entertainment:

Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction

Florence Pugh rescues Emily Blunt as she suffers a wardrobe malfunction
PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash video

PICTURE: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady mingle at Michael Rubin’s bash

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Kat Graham announces split from fiancé Darren Geret on Twitter

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role

Late Ray Liotta honoured with Emmy nomination for 'Black Bird' role
Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon

Celebrity couple Jessie J and Chanan Colman steal the show at Wimbledon
Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go

Kim Kardashian's heartfelt confession, the struggle of letting go
Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV

Khloé Kardashian teases Rob Kardashian's potential return to reality TV
Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna

Khloé Kardashian expresses skepticism about reconciling with Blac Chyna
Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere video

Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere
Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s

Margot Robbie dazzles in evening glam channelling Barbie from the ’60s
'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80

'Gold Rush: White Water' famed Fred Hurt passes away at 80
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy video

Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck happy
Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’

Khloé Kardashian talks Tristan Thomspon’s misdeeds: ‘I was forced’
'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

'Barbie' transportation scene takes director Greta Gerwig to her 'childhood'

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon video

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her bare belly in sizzling photos while on her babymoon
Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare video

Jamie Foxx will return to work when ‘time is right’ following health scare
Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Christopher Nolan finally reacts to 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour video

Tom Cruise takes son Connor for rare outing amid Mission Impossible press tour