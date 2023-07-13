2023 ESPY: Kansas City Chiefs bags 'Best Team' award

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with team during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. — USA Today Sports

With 2023 favouring them all along, the Kansas City Chiefs have added yet another feather to their cap and claimed the title of the Best Team for the 2023 ESPY Award.



This achievement by the Super Bowl champion marks a clean sweep of their three nominations, as its quarterback Patrick Mahomes, too, clinches awards for Best NFL Player and Best Male Athlete.

"It was an incredible season. There was many ups, many downs,” he said after winning the second accolade at the prestigious show.



He appreciated his teammates, coaches, and "the guys that are here".

"I go back to camp next Tuesday, so this is a great award," he said.

In 2023, the athletes of the successful team have achieved numerous remarkable feats, including securing a global championship, being honoured at the White House, participating in a glamorous ring ceremony, and more.

Even though Mahomes recently emphasised the need to progress, the Kansas City Chiefs sought to claim one final accolade before the onset of training camp.

Through their successful journey in three games during January and February, the team has emerged victorious over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, and Philadelphia Eagles, ultimately securing a world championship.

This exceptional year is one of the franchise's best, as it bestowed upon the Chiefs their third Lombardi Trophy and granted Mahomes and Reid the second rings of their illustrious careers.

As the new season approaches, the win offers an acknowledgment for the team.