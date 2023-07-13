 
menu menu menu

2023 ESPY: Kansas City Chiefs bags 'Best Team' award

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with team during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. — USA Today Sports
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with team during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. — USA Today Sports

With 2023 favouring them all along, the Kansas City Chiefs have added yet another feather to their cap and claimed the title of the Best Team for the 2023 ESPY Award.

This achievement by the Super Bowl champion marks a clean sweep of their three nominations, as its quarterback Patrick Mahomes, too, clinches awards for Best NFL Player and Best Male Athlete.

"It was an incredible season. There was many ups, many downs,” he said after winning the second accolade at the prestigious show.

He appreciated his teammates, coaches, and "the guys that are here".

"I go back to camp next Tuesday, so this is a great award," he said.

In 2023, the athletes of the successful team have achieved numerous remarkable feats, including securing a global championship, being honoured at the White House, participating in a glamorous ring ceremony, and more.

Even though Mahomes recently emphasised the need to progress, the Kansas City Chiefs sought to claim one final accolade before the onset of training camp.

Through their successful journey in three games during January and February, the team has emerged victorious over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, and Philadelphia Eagles, ultimately securing a world championship.

This exceptional year is one of the franchise's best, as it bestowed upon the Chiefs their third Lombardi Trophy and granted Mahomes and Reid the second rings of their illustrious careers.

As the new season approaches, the win offers an acknowledgment for the team.

More From Sports:

England stages stunning comeback to level Ashes series

England stages stunning comeback to level Ashes series
Wimbledon 2023: Top seed Alcaraz overpowers Rune to reach semis for first time

Wimbledon 2023: Top seed Alcaraz overpowers Rune to reach semis for first time
Sabalenka defeats Keys to setup semi-final showdown with Jabeur

Sabalenka defeats Keys to setup semi-final showdown with Jabeur
FIFA bars Saudi club Al-Nassr from making new signings over Ahmed Musa deal

FIFA bars Saudi club Al-Nassr from making new signings over Ahmed Musa deal
Real Madrid is under radar over irregular financial activities

Real Madrid is under radar over irregular financial activities
LPL 2023: What message does Sanjay Dutt convey to Javed Miandad?

LPL 2023: What message does Sanjay Dutt convey to Javed Miandad?
ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam, Travis Head close in on top spot

ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam, Travis Head close in on top spot
Who is the goalkeeper most wanted by Manchester United?

Who is the goalkeeper most wanted by Manchester United?
'Misleading': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah denies reports of touring Pakistan

'Misleading': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah denies reports of touring Pakistan
BCCI's Jay Shah accepts invitation to visit Pakistan: PCB chief

BCCI's Jay Shah accepts invitation to visit Pakistan: PCB chief

Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised: Dambulla likely venue for Pakistan vs India clash

Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised: Dambulla likely venue for Pakistan vs India clash
Lionel Messi excited for new challenge at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi excited for new challenge at Inter Miami
Brazilian football mourns tragic death of fan struck by bottle

Brazilian football mourns tragic death of fan struck by bottle
The Ashes: England stick with unchanged squad for fourth Test at Old Trafford

The Ashes: England stick with unchanged squad for fourth Test at Old Trafford
Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea for AC Milan in £20m transfer

Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea for AC Milan in £20m transfer
Svitolina reaches Wimbledon semis as Djokovic eyes new landmark

Svitolina reaches Wimbledon semis as Djokovic eyes new landmark
Liton, Shoriful shine as Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash

Liton, Shoriful shine as Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
Gary Stead to continue as New Zealand head coach till 2025

Gary Stead to continue as New Zealand head coach till 2025