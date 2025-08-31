Ostapenko says sorry to Townsend for ‘no education' remark

Jelena Ostapenko argues with Taylor Townsend following their second-round match at the US Open. — AFP/File

NEW YORK: Jelena Ostapenko apologised for the words she used in a tense altercation with American Taylor Townsend at the US Open that led to backlash, saying on Saturday that English is not her native language.

The controversy erupted after Townsend, who is Black, defeated 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko 7-5 6-1 in a tough second-round match on Wednesday, before being drawn into a heated exchange at the net following their handshake.

Townsend later revealed part of the exchange during her on-court interview, saying Ostapenko accused her of having “no class” and “no education”. She added in a press conference that Ostapenko would have to answer questions about whether there were “racial undertones” in the remarks.

Ostapenko wrote on Instagram that her frustration stemmed from Townsend’s refusal to apologise for benefiting from a net cord — when the American’s shot clipped the net and stayed in play — and accused her of being disrespectful.

Traditionally, players raise their racket in apology after winning such a point, following long-standing tennis etiquette.

The clash prompted four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka to weigh in, saying that Ostapenko’s choice of words were the worst things one could say when criticising a Black player.

“I want to apologise for some of the things I said during my second-round singles match,” Ostapenko said on Saturday.

“English is not my native language, so when I said education, I was only speaking about what I believe to be tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court.

“I appreciate the support as I continue to learn and grow as a person and a player.”

Townsend later said she accepted the apology.

“That’s fine. That’s cool,” she said. “At the end of the day, I think it’s a lesson for her … you can’t push your expectations on other people. That’s what happened.

“She expected me to react a certain way, and I didn’t, and it infuriated her, which led her to say things that are hurtful, belligerent, offensive — not only to me but to the sport and a whole culture of people I try to represent the best I can.”

American Coco Gauff praised Townsend, saying she was one of the nicest people she knew.

Townsend, who will face Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round, said the episode had introduced her to many new fans.

“There are a lot of familiar faces here, but there are also people who maybe didn’t know who I was before,” she said.

“Now they’re seeing me, and then going back, learning about my journey, and finding out how I got here. I think that’s super cool.”