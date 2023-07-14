Prince William, Kate Middleton fighting to make George's life 'not too burdensome'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are striving hard to give Prince George a normal childhood.



The Prince and Princess of Wales give extra attention to their eldest child and second in line to the throne, when it comes to placing responsibilities on his shoulders.

An insider tells PEOPLE: "I am sure [William and Kate] are making George aware in the best way they can. And not making it too burdensome."



The source then goes onto reveal how the couple takes special measures to protect their eldest.

"It's a massive balancing act. [William and Kate are] protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch."

The insider added: "He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy."

William and Kate welcomed George in 2012. The couple is also parents to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.