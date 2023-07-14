 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fears around finances leaked

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial situation has just come under scrutiny by experts.

Writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue shared insights into the couple’s current financial status.

She broke it all down to Sky News Australia, during one of their most recent and candid chats.

Per Ms Krakue’s claims, “I don't think anyone should worry about the Sussexes being able to finance themselves.”

Mainly because she feels the duo have ‘more than enough’ to fund the lifestyle of their choosing.

After all, “That's what happens when you sign there massive multi-million dollar deals with powerhouses like Netflix and Spotify.”

She also went on to note that, “I'm sure they have a way to fund their lifestyles for three lifetimes.”

Mainly in light of the fact that Prince Harry, on his own is also an increasingly wealthy man.

Before concluding Ms Krakue also added, “Harry as an individual has quite a high net worth and Meghan was a moderately successful actress as well. The reality is that they're far from a poor couple and I think they will be fine for many years.”

