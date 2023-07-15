Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset after split from Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Culculoglu is no more upset as she resumed work on Friday after her split from Davide Sanclimenti.

The Love Island star, 28, who recently faced an awkward run-in with her former boyfriend at the Barbie movie premiere turned heads with her gorgeous look in a plunging blazer for a photoshoot with BPerfect Cosmetics in London.

She teamed a figure-hugging black jumpsuit beneath her jacket slipped into a pair of Nike trainers.

Flashing a big smile, Ekin-Su completed her casual ensemble by styling her caramel hair into beachy waves.

The reality TV star, who has her own collection with the makeup brand, opted for a shimmering blusher to highlight her flawless complexion.

Earlier this week, Ekin-Su returned to social media after taking 'some much-needed time away with her family' following her shock split from Love Island beau Davide.

She thanked fans for their 'kind and supportive' messages over the past two weeks after the pair, who met on the ITV dating show last year, went their separate ways.