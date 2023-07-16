Arsenal completes Declan Rice deal for £105m.—[email protected]

Arsenal Football Club has officially announced the signing of England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United. The deal, valued at £100 million plus an additional £5 million in add-ons, marks a significant investment by the Gunners in their quest for success.

Rice, 24, expressed the difficulty of his decision to leave West Ham in an open letter addressed to the club's fans. However, he cited Arsenal's trajectory and style of play as key factors that influenced his move. The midfielder has committed to a five-year contract with Arsenal, which includes the option for a further year. Rice's arrival at the Emirates Stadium follows a successful campaign captaining West Ham to the Europa Conference League title last season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his excitement at acquiring Rice, highlighting the player's exceptional abilities and extensive experience in the Premier League and on the international stage. Arteta commended Rice's leadership skills, evidenced by his captaincy at a successful West Ham team and recent triumph in European competition. The manager believes that Rice's arrival will significantly enhance the quality and potential of the squad, adding a crucial element to Arsenal's midfield.

The Gunners' acquisition of Rice marks their third major signing of the summer, as they aim to improve on their second-place finish in the Premier League last season. The club's ambitions were demonstrated with the earlier signings of German international Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65 million deal and Dutch defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax, for a fee that could rise to £38.5 million.

Rice's move to Arsenal followed a series of negotiations, with the Gunners eventually succeeding with their third bid after two previous offers were rejected. Premier League champions Manchester City had also pursued the player but withdrew from the race after their £90 million bid was turned down.

The transfer fee of £100 million equals the record amount City paid for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in 2021, while the current Premier League transfer record stands at £105.6 million, set by Chelsea's acquisition of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023.

Rice, who began his football journey with West Ham at the age of 14 after being released by Chelsea's academy, expressed his hunger for success and belief in the vision that Arteta has for Arsenal. The midfielder, capped 41 times by England and a participant in the 2018 World Cup, is eager to reach new levels under Arteta's guidance and contribute to the future success of the club.

With the signing of Declan Rice, Arsenal has made a resounding statement of intent, reinforcing their midfield and signalling their ambition to compete at the highest level of English and European football. The Gunners' fans eagerly await Rice's contributions on the pitch as the club aims to secure silverware and return to their glory days.