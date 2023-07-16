 
Kylie Jenner's poolside hangout with son Aire melts hearts

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Kylie Jenner's poolside hangout with son Aire melts hearts 

Kylie Jenner recently shared some snaps with her son, Aire, indicating to have spent some quality time with her toddler.

Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics founder, took to Instagram on Friday to share some adorable photos of the mother-son duo hanging poolside.

She captioned the post, "My big boy."

Kylie Jenner spending quality time with her son
Kylie Jenner spending quality time with her son 

The first photo featured Kylie holding Aire as the kid rested on his mother's shoulder and placed his hand on her chest.

According to People magazine, Kylie and Aire were matching in white T-shirts. 

The mother-son duo coordinated their outfits with khaki green separates, and Aire wore pants that matched the camouflage print cap of his mother.

Her hair was swept back in a low bun and she paired her shirt with a black mini skirt.

The second photo showed the TV star stroking Aire's cheek and the third image featured them both looking down as Aire held onto a small toy car playing around bubbles.

Kylie Jenner spending quality time with her son
Kylie Jenner spending quality time with her son 

Another photo saw Aire leaning toward his mum while looking into the camera.

Kylie Jenner spending quality time with her son
Kylie Jenner spending quality time with her son 

Kylie Jenner is a mum to two as she shares a son, Air, 17 months, and a daughter, Stormi, 5, with her ex-partner, rapper Travis Scott.

Jenner officially changed the name of her son from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster, 16 months after the kid's birth. 

