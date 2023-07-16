Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox's latest dinner party triggers controversy

Kristen Bell shared the controversial photo consisting of 25 guests sitting around a dinner table

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and others recently attended a star-studded party that went viral on the internet in no time, becoming a target of controversy and debate.

The Bad Moms actress Kristen Bell shared a photo of a bunch of 25 guests sitting around a table having dinner together at South Fork Lodge in Sweet Valley, Idaho.

The guests that were present at the gathering included Jennifer, Cox, Adam Scott, John Mulhaney, Cox's boyfriend Johnny McDaid, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn and many more.

The grand photo sparked a debate online due to the lack of diversity among the guests. The social media users noticed that almost all the guests were white.

After the debate started surfacing online, diversity consultant, Dr. Arghavan Sallas reacted to the star-studded picture.



She took it to her Twitter handle and wrote: "Seemingly 'natural' homogeneous gatherings like this are a result of the systematic exclusion of marginalized people and further perpetuate the marginalization."



The tweet has received a viewership of 3.8 million and has been liked by 18,400 people. Netizens did not only like Sallas' response, but they also made memes over the picture.

One social media user wrote: "The posting: "Scholars from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply." The department:."

Meanwhile, another user tweeted: "Pov: you go to a job interview for a company that has 'we value diversity on their homepage.'"

However, the reactions of the star-studded gathering were mixed. Where some people are calling it out for the lack of diversity, there are some who are calling it the 'table of legends'

The Insider reported that they tried reaching out to the representatives of Kristen Bell to comment on the controversy, but they haven't responded yet.