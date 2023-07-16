'Willing to get therapy to stop sexting': Boxer Amir Khan apologises to wife

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan (left) with his wife Faryal Makhdoom. — Fox News

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has apologised for sexting other women and says he is willing to have therapy to stop him from doing so.

According to The Sun, the former world champion apologised to his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, after she asked him: "If you have a diamond at home, why do you want to mess around with rocks and stones?"

The publication revealed two weeks ago that the boxer had solicited sexually explicit photographs from a model, spinning a sad story about his marriage and asking her to meet him.

Now the 36-year-old has admitted he has "made mistakes" and "hurt" his wife and said he would be willing to see a specialist to stop sexting women.

"I am willing to go to ­therapy to stop me sending texts to women who aren't my wife.

"I think nowadays with mental health issues, any help goes a long way. It's definitely something I would do. Things like that do help, so maybe it's something to think about," he told The Sun.

This is not the first time Khan has reportedly cheated on his wife. Since their marriage in 2013, the couple's marriage has been rocked by such rumours. The pair even separated briefly in 2017 after the boxer accused his wife of cheating — allegations she has categorically denied.

Faryal lashed out at Khan in their home in Dubai earlier this month after The Sun reported he had been "begging" a bridal model for explicit pictures.

A furious Faryal — who shares three children with Amir — lashed out at Khan, who said: "She was disgusted. It's not a nice thing to do.

"She was very angry because I shouldn't be speaking to people like that.

"She said, 'If you have a diamond at home, why do you want to mess around with rocks and stones?'

"It's not nice what I've done. One day my kids will grow up and read this stuff, and it will upset them.

"I don't think I was cheating; it was just a few texts. But I regret doing it.

"I can only apologise to Faryal. People have been messaging her about it, saying, 'did you see this article?' — rubbing it in her face. It's sad."

He further said that he believed this sexting stemmed from a lack of anything better to do.

"I think I do these things out of boredom — I don't think it's that I can't help myself.

"You get bored and start making mistakes.

"If I'm not careful, I will get myself into trouble — especially with the wife. She will end up saying, 'I've had enough'."