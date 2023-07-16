Who is Seema Haider? Investigative agencies compile preliminary report

Pakistani Seema Haider (right) snuck across borders to be with Indian Sachin Meena, who she met playing the online shooting game PUBG. — AFP/File

Investigative authorities on Sunday prepared a preliminary report on Seema Haider — the Pakistani married woman who smuggled herself with her four children to India to be with the person she loves.

Seema went to India via Nepal in May to be with 22-year-old Sachin Meena after which the couple were arrested and then bailed out last week.

According to the report, Seema's visit from Pakistan to Nepal was only in relation to the Indian citizen.

Seema, 27, the daughter of Ghulam Raza, took permission from the Jacobabad court to get married to her husband — Ghulam Haider Jakharani — on February 15, 2014.

At that time, Seema had stated her age as 19 years in the court statement, said the report. It added that the woman gave birth to four children between January 1, 2018 and January 2, 2021.



The report also says that Seema's father is a rickshaw driver and her brother works as a government employee. She has two sisters as well.

Seema travelled for the first time on flight FZ336. She returned to Karachi from Sharjah via a Dubai flight on May 10 this year.

The report added that she travelled on May 18 with her children on flight G9542. She also travelled on March 10 in the morning from Karachi on flight G9543.

However, no records of travelling via air could be found before that, stated the report.

Moreover, Seema's age was added incorrectly at the time her ID card was being made at the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), the report added.

Seema Haider fell in love with Sachin Meena while playing PUBG — a free-to-play battle royale video game. The couple has said that they had no fears of any religious backlash and that only "death would do them part".

The couple from arch-rival countries met in 2020 while playing the online shooting game during the coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking to AFP, Seema said that she has since married Sachin and taken his name.

Indian police insist that Seema's long-term stay will be impossible.



The couple gained worldwide traction after their story went viral.