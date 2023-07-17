New force for safety of courts, judges established

Rangers and Islamabad Police conduct a flag march on August 5, 2022. — APP

The initiative is aimed at enhancing security measures.

JPU to operate under Security Division SSP's supervision.

SoP framed for security of courts; over 500 cameras installed.

ISLAMABAD: The Security Division, Islamabad, has announced that a new force is being set up for the safety of courts and judges, The News reported Monday.

The police spokesperson said that the initiative was aimed at enhancing security measures and led to the establishment of Pakistan’s first Judicial Protection Unit (JPU).

The spokesperson added that Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had spearheaded a complete restructuring of the Security Division to fortify the security of judges’ offices, court premises and residences.

The newly-formed Judicial Protection Unit will operate under the vigilant supervision of the Security Division SSP.

In addition, a standard operating procedure (SoP) has been framed for the security of all courts, and over 500 high-tech security cameras have been installed in court facilities.

These cameras are integrated with an advanced Safe City Islamabad surveillance system, enabling direct monitoring of court premises.

To further bolster the security of residences and courts, a request to recruit 550 personnel has already been submitted to the Ministry of Interior.

Once the necessary financial resources are allocated, the performance of this unit will further improve.

Earlier, the Islamabad Capital Police established various units to enhance security in the federal capital.

These units include the Diplomatic Protection Unit (DPU), which focuses on safeguarding foreign diplomats and delegations in Islamabad. The Special Protection Unit (SPU) ensures the security of Chinese nationals and other foreigners residing and working in Islamabad.

Additionally, the VVIP Protection Unit is responsible for providing comprehensive security measures for Pakistan's president and prime minister.

Lastly, the High-Security Zone Protection Unit (HSZPU) protects members of the National Assembly, federal ministers, high-ranking officials, ministries, and civil offices.

The IGP emphasised that the restructuring of the Security Division is motivated by ensuring the safety of foreign embassies and diplomats in the federal capital, as well as safeguarding national dignitaries and important offices.