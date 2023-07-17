Coldplay's Chris Martin sings 'Barbie girl' Live in concert on fan's wish: WATCH

Chris Martin sung 'Barbie girl' despite having trouble with the lyrics

Coldplay singer Chris Martin proved himself to be a gentleman as he sang Barbie girl live during his concert to fulfill one of his fan’s wish.

On July 16, the Coldplay band performed live in Amsterdam. They called up two fans from the crowd on the stage to sit next to the lead vocalist at the mic.

Martin’s beloved fans bought a placard with a special request to Play Barbie girl. However, the Sky Full of Star singer was puzzled hearing the request, but he still decided to do it for the audience and the fans.

Confused, Martin asked the fan: “Who comes to a Coldplay show and asks for Barbie Girl?” He also excused beforehand to the female fan if incase he fails to amuse her, mentioning that he haven’t heard the song for almost 30 years now.

“I haven’t heard this for, like, 30 years, but I’ll try”, the singer added.

The Fix You singer tried to play the tune on his piano. It was truly a treat for the audiences hearing Martin sing ‘Life in plastic, it’s fantastic’.

However, he did get a bit stuck in between with the lyrics, but he also admitted that his memory is sketchy, reports Metro.co.uk.

Chris Martin then stroked a high five with the fan saying: “Barbie Girl, done, complete.”



