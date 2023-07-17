Furious fans of K-pop group Red Velvet send protest trucks to agency

Angry fans of Red Velvet are sending protest trucks to the agency building

K-pop group Red Velvet’s fans have decided to send protest trucks to the building of their company SM Entertainment. One of the major messages given out by the trucks was: “Only 2 studio albums 10 years after debuting?”

The issue is commonly brought up by fans of the group as Red Velvet made their debut in 2014 and have only released two studio albums since then, being left behind by other K-pop groups.

Another grievance was that the company did not keep up with the group’s activities as well as their solo schedules. They also pushed for better utilization of social media platforms to help with winning awards.

Another more minor demand was that their lightsticks be changed as they brought up their poor quality and durability as one even broke in one of the member’s hands while on stage. “The renewal of the lightstick is urgent.”

More demands included: “Stop out-of-stock pre-orders. Stop delaying the release of the album in the first week. Secure enough albums,” as a fan took to Twitter to explain it better, writing: “ReVeluvs have been used to @RVsmtown's albums being Out of stock after preorder period. SM took it up a notch w/ Birthday being OOS DURING preorder period.

Despite this, RV managed to become million sellers.”