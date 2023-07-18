 
PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's son dies in road accident

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's son Anza Tariq (L) and a picture of his overturned car.
Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's son Anza Tariq (L) and a picture of his overturned car. —[email protected]
  • Anza Tariq's car collided with a roadside pole.
  • Anza succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
  • The accident occurred on Seventh Avenue Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: In a tragic incident, Anza Tariq, the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, lost his life in a road accident in Islamabad on Monday night. 

The accident occurred when Anza Tariq's car collided with a roadside pole and overturned while trying to avoid a motorcyclist on Seventh Avenue in Islamabad. The impact of the collision resulted in critical injuries to Anza Tariq. 

Anza Tariq was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

