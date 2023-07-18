 
menu menu menu

Pakistan in command after Saud Shakeel’s ton

By
Sports Desk

|July 18, 2023

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel raises bat after scoring century in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. —SLC
Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel raises bat after scoring century in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. —SLC

Left-handed batter Saud Shakeel hit an attacking century on Tuesday against Sri Lanka helping Pakistan take the lead on the second day of the rain-hit first Test played at Galle International Stadium.

Shakeel scored 150 with the help of 14 boundaries at a strike-rate of over 67 while his overnight partner Agha Salman got out at 83 off Ramesh Mendis.

The tourists reached 365-8 after 84 overs, 50 runs ahead of Sri Lanka’s first innings total, after a delayed start to the day due to rain and a wet outfield in Galle.

Shakeel, playing in his sixth Test, hit a boundary and took three runs to raise his second Test ton in a 177-run stand with Salman.

The pair rescued Pakistan from a precarious 101-5 on day two as they took on the Sri Lankan spinners led by left-armer Prabath Jayasuriya, who rattled the visitors on Monday with three top-order wickets including skipper Babar Azam.

Both Shakeel and Salman scored runs briskly and hit regular boundaries but the run rate dipped after Salman´s departure.

More From Sports:

Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon win heralds tennis' change of guard

Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon win heralds tennis' change of guard
Massive collision halts Formula E race, drivers escape serious injury

Massive collision halts Formula E race, drivers escape serious injury
The Ashes: England's James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in fourth Test

The Ashes: England's James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in fourth Test
Arsenal boss Arteta says Declan Rice is 'lighthouse' they need for success

Arsenal boss Arteta says Declan Rice is 'lighthouse' they need for success
Djokovic fined $8,000 for smashing racket in Wimbledon final

Djokovic fined $8,000 for smashing racket in Wimbledon final
Tickets for Messi's US debut cost as much as $110,000

Tickets for Messi's US debut cost as much as $110,000
Is Novak Djokovic retiring after Wimbledon upset?

Is Novak Djokovic retiring after Wimbledon upset?
Pak vs SL: Green Shirts end day two on 221 with loss of five wickets

Pak vs SL: Green Shirts end day two on 221 with loss of five wickets

PCB to get 'more than two times' revenue with ICC new financial model

PCB to get 'more than two times' revenue with ICC new financial model