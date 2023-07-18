Meghan Markle had ‘high ambitions’ when she married Prince Harry

Meghan Markle had done some planning before she decided to marry her husband, Prince Harry.

The ambitions of the former Suits actress were already in play, royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti suggested during an interview with Sky News.

According to the expert, Meghan efforts to steer the Sussex brand resonates the “enormous amount of planning and ambition” which must have gone into her nuptials with Prince Harry.

Sacerdoti shared that when Meghan married Prince Harry, she has “become probably one of the most known or recognisable names in the world just by marrying somebody.”

Given her career history, Sacerdoti said, “She grew up with high ambitions and started to reach them as an actress - putting in the work, obviously not a terribly successful actress in terms of being well known internationally.”

Elaborating on his point further, he added, “I don’t mean to be totally unromantic – maybe she did fall in love with Harry, maybe their relationship is also one of partnership and love in that respect.”

He added that one cannot marry into the royal family “without knowing what it’s going to do to your reputation and your exposure internationally.”

“And then I think they’ve used that to their advantage, many would say is there is their right.”

Meghan Markle is currently in pursuit of her solo career given how Prince Harry given how her joint reputation with Prince Harry as a whole Sussex brand.

However, Sacerdoti told Express.co.uk, that the Sussexes are not concerned about their drop in popularity as “they’ve chosen to market themselves towards a totally different demographic and therefore, they maybe don't mind that slide in popularity here.”