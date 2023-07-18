Khawaja Asif hints at Nawaz Sharif's return after CJP Bandial’s retirement

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif (left) and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — AFP/File

We have a threat from behaviour of 'good to see you': Khawaja Asif.

Says Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming before the elections is necessary.

Demands compensation for the three-time former prime minister.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has hinted at the return of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif — who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 — after the retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, saying that they have a threat from the behaviour of “good to see you” — referring to the top judge.

Speaking on Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath” on Tuesday, the defence minister expressed his severe concerns over the behaviour of the apex court, especially during the past few months, saying: “One should not take the risk of Nawaz Sharif’s return” in this situation.

Nawaz stepped down as the prime minister on July 28, 2017, after being disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict.



The five-member Supreme Court bench had unanimously disqualified Nawaz for failing to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from UAE-based Capital FZE in his nominations papers for the 2013 General Election, stating that this meant he was not "honest" and "truthful", as per the Constitution.

CJP Bandial will serve in the top judicial office until September 16, 2023, when he is due to be replaced by Justice Qazi Faez Isa.



It is pertinent to mention here that CJP Bandial-led three-member bench on May 11 directed the anti-graft agency National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present PTI Chairman Imran Khan two days after his arrest in a graft case. Adhering to the orders, Khan was presented before the bench in Courtroom No. 1, under a tight security cordon.

At the outset when the ex-PM came to the rostrum, he was greeted by the incumbent chief justice who welcomed him by saying: “Good to see you.”

Responding to a question, the PML-N stalwart said that his party supremo’s homecoming before the upcoming general elections in the country is necessary.

Underscoring the need for compensation with Nawaz before executing the polls in the country, the PML-N leader said that his party workers have been waiting for their supreme leader for the past three and half years. He added that injustice was made to the three-time former prime minister.

Maryam demands 'overturning' Nawaz's conviction

In February this year, PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz demanded redressal of "injustice" against her father Nawaz Sharif before the next elections take place in the country.

Maryam, while addressing her party's workers' convention in Sahiwal, said: “Elections will be held after the conviction of innocent Nawaz Sharif is overturned.”

Speaking to the PML-N workers, the PML-N leader also said: "Justice first, then elections will be held." She added that polls would be conducted in the country when the vote is given respect.