Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split: Couple's 'trial separation' caused by 'nasty fights'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on "trial separation" after "nasty fights" caused by months of backlash, business failures and clashing lifestyles, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken a "trial separation" four years into their marriage after recent humiliation and snubs, according to a palace insider.

"He needs to go find himself. A trial separation may be the only way they can resolve their differences and go forward stronger than ever," a source spilled to a publication.



"Their marriage and public image have been adversely impacted by nasty fights with his family and the ongoing feud with their family," added the insider.



The parents-of-two are reportedly "under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle. That stress coupled with their emotional issues has likely made life a living hell and pushed them to this separation," the insider explained.

Meghan and Harry are "taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on — together or apart."

Meghan is reportedly staying in their Montecito mansion with her children, While Harry is heading to Africa, where he's set to film a documentary for Netflix. "For the first time, they are truly on divergent professional paths."

King Charles III's younger son Harry reportedly tries to rejuvenate himself overseas, the insider said Meghan is looking to rebuild her image and dive back into the world of Hollywood so she can "establish her own brand and make millions without her husband !" claimed royal expert Daniela Elser.

It's the Duchess of Sussex's affinity for fame and fortune that had the two grow apart, and even though "they're in love and Harry supports" his wife, "their marriage may become a casualty" due to their different life goals.

The "ugly" strife between the couple and the monarchy has also taken a toll on their romance, especially as they continue to keep their distance from the UK-based brood, with Meghan opting to skip King Charles' June coronation while Harry flew out solo, according to a report by OK magazine.

Angela Levin, royal biographer, predicted Harry and Meghan they may separate "slowly," but she believes things will end "badly."



"She's a careful plotter. She's making sure he's in a hopeless situation so she can get the children, Levin shared of the Suits alum, adding that Harry's completely isolated from his family and friends."

Tom Bower, a journalist and expert on the British royal household, has recently claimed that "Meghan is getting tired of Harry" and that they have begun to live independently and separately.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot on 18 May 2018 at Windsor Castle, more specifically in St George's Chapel, but now everything is said to have come to an end.