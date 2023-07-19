England hand Australia first ODI series defeat in a decade, Ashes drawn

England hand Australia first ODI series defeat in a decade.—[email protected]

England delivered a resounding defeat to Australia in Taunton, marking the tourists' first bilateral one-day international (ODI) series loss since 2013 and drawing the Women's Ashes series.

England's emphatic 69-run win in the final ODI meant that the points-based and multi-format Ashes series ended in an 8-8 tie, with Australia retaining the Ashes as the current holders.

World champions Australia faced a revised target of 269 runs in 44 overs after rain interrupted their pursuit of England's formidable 285-9. England had set up their commanding total with the remarkable back-to-back centuries by Nat Sciver-Brunt. Throughout Australia's innings, England consistently took wickets, preventing the visitors from forming solid partnerships and ultimately dismissing them for a mere 199 runs after slipping from 190-6.

Australia encountered early setbacks, losing both openers and reaching a precarious 15-2 before all-rounder Ellyse Perry's valuable partnerships with Tahlia McGrath (53 runs) and Beth Mooney (45 runs). However, Perry's half-century was the only one in the innings.

Ash Gardner provided a late surge with an eye-catching 41 runs off 24 balls, but was brilliantly run out by Danni Wyatt from the boundary. Kate Cross emerged as England's star bowler, securing figures of 3-48, while Lauren Bell and spinner Charlie Dean took two wickets each. Australia struggled to regain their rhythm after the rain interruption, as their innings was cut short at 19.2 overs.

Earlier in the match, Sciver-Brunt played a pivotal role in England's historic victory with yet another sensational innings. After England found themselves at a precarious 12-2, Sciver-Brunt formed a crucial partnership of 147 runs with captain Heather Knight, who contributed 67 runs.

Wyatt's explosive knock of 43 runs from 25 balls further propelled England to their highest-ever ODI total against Australia on home soil, setting what could have been the second-highest successful run-chase in history.

Despite winning more games in the series, England's victory did not secure them the Ashes urn, highlighting the significance of the four points Australia earned from their Test victory in June. However, Sciver-Brunt's exceptional performances throughout the series solidified her status as one of the world's premier players, especially with her match-winning century in front of an enthralled Taunton crowd. Her consistency and resilience have firmly established her as the invaluable gem in England's middle order, making her one of the greatest players in the world.