Brighton rejects Chelsea's £70m bid for midfielder Moises Caicedo

Brighton´s Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo heads the ball during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on May 4, 2023.—AFP

Brighton has turned down a second bid from Chelsea, reportedly around £70m, for midfielder Moises Caicedo. The 21-year-old Ecuadorian international had expressed his desire to leave Brighton in January amidst interest from Arsenal.

Despite Caicedo's request, Brighton refused to let him go and, as a result, he signed a contract extension in March, keeping him at the club until 2027. However, several Premier League clubs remain highly interested in his services, with Chelsea being particularly keen on acquiring the young talent.

Chelsea and Brighton are scheduled to face each other in the opening match of the Premier League's pre-season tournament in Philadelphia on Saturday. Caicedo, who has been granted additional time off, will travel to the United States directly from Ecuador, while Brighton's squad will fly out on Tuesday.

Caicedo joined Brighton in February 2021 from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for a reported fee of £4.5m. However, he did not feature for the team in that season. He spent the first half of the 2021-22 season on loan with Beerschot in Belgium before being recalled by Brighton in January 2022. Caicedo made his Premier League debut in April 2022 and has since appeared in 53 matches for Brighton, scoring two goals.

Last season, Caicedo played a crucial role in Brighton's successful campaign, helping them secure a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and a spot in the group stage of the Europa League.

The rejection of Chelsea's bid leaves Caicedo's future uncertain, with Brighton holding firm on their stance despite significant interest from top-flight clubs. The midfielder's talent and potential have made him a sought-after prospect in the Premier League, intensifying the competition for his signature.